QV Investors Inc. Sells 350,751 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 3.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $76,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 906,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,181. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.