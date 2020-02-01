QV Investors Inc. Sells 360,680 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 360,680 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 4.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.10% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $103,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $55.26. 1,231,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.5605 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

