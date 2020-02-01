QV Investors Inc. Sells 37,239 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,239 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 86,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,926,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,648. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

