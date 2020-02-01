QV Investors Inc. Sells 41,250 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,250 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.44. 9,180,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. The company has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

