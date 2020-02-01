QV Investors Inc. Sells 7,080 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Citigroup by 15.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,097,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

