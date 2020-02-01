QV Investors Inc. Takes $22.68 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

