QV Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 115,445 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apache worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,192,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 397,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Apache by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

