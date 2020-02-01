QV Investors Inc. Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,810 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after acquiring an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day moving average of $142.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.