QV Investors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345,298 shares during the period. CGI makes up 3.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of CGI worth $83,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

NYSE GIB traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 571,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,324. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.