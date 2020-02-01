Qwertycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $829,117.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $829,117.00 and $1,186.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

