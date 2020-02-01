QYNO Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 46% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, QYNO has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $502.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QYNO Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

