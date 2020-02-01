QYNO (QNO) Achieves Market Cap of $400.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $400.00 and $3.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

