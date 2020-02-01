Radium Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radium has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023226 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,941,498 coins and its circulating supply is 3,929,891 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.