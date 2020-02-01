Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits Market Cap of $6.97 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001468 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Huobi and DDEX. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008097 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.