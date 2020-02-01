Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Cap Tops $6.75 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008309 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Binance, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

