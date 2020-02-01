Raise Reaches Market Cap of $378,599.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Raise has a market cap of $378,599.00 and $39,067.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.02952279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

