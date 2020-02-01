Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Position Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $113.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $133.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,485 over the last quarter. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

