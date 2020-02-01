Rapids Tops 1-Day Volume of $157.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Rapids token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, Rapids has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $998,961.00 and approximately $157.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.54 or 0.02944864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,251,819,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,616,973,093 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

