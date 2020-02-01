Rapidz Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $72,932.00 and $34,688.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02984267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,164,384 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

