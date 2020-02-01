Rate3 Price Tops $0.0009 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Rate3 has a total market cap of $762,153.00 and $188,318.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, Hotbit and HADAX. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.05894752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00127463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010852 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, ABCC, BitForex, Coinrail, Hotbit, DDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, HADAX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.