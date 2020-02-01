Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 12.2% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $386,678.00 and approximately $7,599.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.61 or 0.02992257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.