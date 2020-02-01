Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $149.97 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Nanex, TradeOgre and Graviex. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.03004798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029930 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120812 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,418,530,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, IDCM, Graviex, QBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Nanex, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

