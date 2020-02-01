Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,498 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Raytheon worth $222,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $220.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $164.70 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.