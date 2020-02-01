RChain (RHOC) Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. RChain has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $3,091.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, AirSwap, OOOBTC and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RChain

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, BitMart, Bitinka, OOOBTC, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

