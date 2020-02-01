RealChain Hits Market Capitalization of $225,016.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. RealChain has a total market cap of $225,016.00 and $27,837.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.26 or 0.05860384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,525,856 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

