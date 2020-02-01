RealTract Price Tops $0.0004 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. In the last week, RealTract has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $41,513.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

