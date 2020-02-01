Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,028 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Intel accounts for about 2.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Intel by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.