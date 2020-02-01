Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.