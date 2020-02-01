Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Binance, Bitbns and Coinrail. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $174,153.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

