Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2,448.55 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.