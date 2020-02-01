ReddCoin Hits Market Cap of $20.77 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $20.77 million and $21,748.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.01240978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046256 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067430 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001839 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, Upbit, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex, C-Patex, Crex24 and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.