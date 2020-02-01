ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $22.95 million and $24,382.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.01243616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046450 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00203469 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00067274 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004067 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Upbit, YoBit, Bisq, Cryptopia, Bittrex, C-Patex, Bleutrade and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

