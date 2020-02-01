Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 176,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,500. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

