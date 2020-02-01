Relex (RLX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Relex has a total market capitalization of $156,502.00 and $401.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last week, Relex has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,811,550,597 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

