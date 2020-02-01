Relex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $430.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Relex token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Relex has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Relex has a total market capitalization of $157,408.00 and approximately $430.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.02976237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,811,550,597 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.