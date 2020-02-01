Remme (REM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $151,768.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Remme has a market cap of $2.97 million and $151,768.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Remme has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Gate.io, Kuna and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.22 or 0.05862479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00127400 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010771 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Hotbit, Tidex, Gate.io, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.