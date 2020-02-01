Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.0436

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Tidex, UEX and Kyber Network. Ren has a market cap of $35.87 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ren has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.05935235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034596 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010836 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,652 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Tidex, DDEX, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

