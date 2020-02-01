Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.63 ($63.52).

RNO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of RNO opened at €35.25 ($40.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.74 and a 200-day moving average of €47.62. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

