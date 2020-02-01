Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 442.86 ($5.83).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 467 ($6.14). 4,105,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 447.96. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 478.50 ($6.29).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

