Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Republic First Bancorp an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

FRBK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 5,362,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,519. The stock has a market cap of $187.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

