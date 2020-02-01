Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. 1,304,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,623. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

