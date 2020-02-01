Request (REQ) Tops One Day Volume of $71,062.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, WazirX and COSS. Over the last week, Request has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $71,062.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.64 or 0.05871470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitbns, Gate.io, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Binance, Huobi Global, CoinPlace, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Koinex, IDEX, KuCoin, CoinExchange, WazirX, DDEX, Radar Relay, COSS and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

