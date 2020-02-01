Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 1st (AAVVF, ADDYY, AHCO, ANTE, AOSL, APOG, ARDX, ARKR, AUDC, BCOW)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 1st:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

