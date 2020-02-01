Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 1st (SCRYY, SFE, SKY, SPKE, STN, STNG, STRL, TESS, TISI, TRYIY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 1st:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor Se alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Toray Industries, Inc. specializes in manufacturing, processing and sales of the following products: The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures, processes and sells textile; staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon and apparel products. The Plastics and Chemical segment offers plastic, nylon, polyester, polypropylene and chemical products. IT-related products segment offers films; electronic circuit- and semiconductor-related materials; color filters for LCDs; and graphic materials. The Carbon Fiber Composite Material segment manufactures and sells carbon fibers and carbon fiber composite materials. The Environment and Engineering segment offers Comprehensive engineering; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; environment-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building and civil engineering applications. The Life Science segment manufactures and sells medical, pharmaceutical and optical products. “

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.