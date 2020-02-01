Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 1st (ABMD, ABTX, AIMC, ALFVY, ASC, BBBY, BDSI, BHP, BUD, CDTX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 1st:

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

