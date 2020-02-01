Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 7,467 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,222.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $367,093.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,589 shares of company stock worth $6,190,461 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAC opened at $120.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

