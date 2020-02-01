Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires New Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 128,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of Lear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

LEA opened at $123.18 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

