Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 38,190 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,190 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of WPX Energy worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WPX Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,072 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,910,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $9,759,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 27,573.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 744,488 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WPX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

