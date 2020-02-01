Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,166 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,038.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,103 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.68. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $98.66 and a 12-month high of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.