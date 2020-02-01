Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.38 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.41% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,176,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,628,000 after purchasing an additional 180,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 936,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 179,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 446.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 178,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $479.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NJR. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.